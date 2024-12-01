Berwick hockey back on the road
Berwick travel to Eskvale in the women’s East Three hockey league looking to make up points on leaders Inverleith.
The table-toppers have gone nine points clear following a couple of weeks of inaction for the Borderers, who have two games in hand.
The trip to third-placed Eskvale won’t be easy as the hosts sit just two points behind Berwick and they drew 1-1 with Kelso last weekend.
Inverleith didn’t take their foot off the gas as they stormed to a 5-1 success over Edinburgh Uni.