Berwick hockey back on the road

Berwick travel to Eskvale in the women’s East Three hockey league looking to make up points on leaders Inverleith.

The table-toppers have gone nine points clear following a couple of weeks of inaction for the Borderers, who have two games in hand.

The trip to third-placed Eskvale won’t be easy as the hosts sit just two points behind Berwick and they drew 1-1 with Kelso last weekend.

Inverleith didn’t take their foot off the gas as they stormed to a 5-1 success over Edinburgh Uni.