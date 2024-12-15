Berwick handed hockey points
Berwick hockey club were left frustrated ahead of the Christmas break as their game against Edinburgh Uni was cancelled.
The Borderers were handed an automatic win and the points.
They have now had a full nine-week gap in their playing fixtures in the middle of the season.
“The first game back in January is going to be tough!” admitted the side’s Corrin Williamson.
Berwick are scheduled to travel to face Boroughmuir when the Women’s East Three fixtures resume on January 11th.