A special community football event in Berwick will honour two much-loved men who battled with their mental health.

The Liam Muckle Memorial Shield was organised following Liam’s tragic passing in October 2024 at the age of just 24. The date of the event falls on Sunday, July 6 at Shielfield Park – just two days before his 25th birthday.

The event will also be a tribute to Allistair Grieve, who sadly passed away on January 5 2025.

All money raised from the event will go to Andys Man's Club Berwick, supporting men’s mental health and animal charity Bark – in tribute to Liam and Allistair who both loved their dogs.

The tournament will see four teams compete: Liam Muckle Select, Allistair Grieve Select, Berwick Colts, and Coldstream Seniors. A women’s match is also scheduled for 4pm.

The day is free to attend with doors opening at 11:30am and doubles as a fun day for all ages, with entertainment from Bluey and Super Mario, face painting, bouncy castles, a fire engine and more. The JB Lounge will be open for refreshments, with a football quiz at 7pm.

Organiser Gareth Clark was a friend and colleague to Liam and Allistar. He said: “I would like to say thank you to all sponsors, all donations and raffle prizes as without the businesses and individuals that have helped with their generosity it wouldn't have been able to happen.

"The community of Berwick and beyond has been phenomenal and we will forever be in there debt.”

Newcastle United Football Club have also donated a signed football shirt which will be raffled later in the year.