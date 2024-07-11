Berwick care home’s community Olympic torch to return to residents at Hillside Lodge Care Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Hillside Lodge Care Home in Berwick have created their own Olympic torch.

And over the past month, more than 70 local schools, charities, businesses and community groups have been involved in a relay, following an invitation from the care home on social media.

On June 17, residents visited Tweedmouth Prior Park First School and handed the torch to pupils to start the relay.

Some of the community participants include: Berwick Cancer Cars, The Grove School, Border Links, Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels, Holy Trinity First School, Berwick Community Trust, HospiceCare North Northumberland, Berwick Museum and Art Gallery and Berwick Youth Project.

The torch has been making its way around Berwick.

On July 20 at 11am, the torch will return to Hillside Lodge Care Home, carried by members of the ‘Tweed Striders’ running club, who will be welcomed by residents and members of the community who took part in the relay. Andrew Smith from Berwick Cancer Cars will be piping the runners in on his bagpipes.

The torch relay has kicked off the care home’s ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities which includes a sports day to be held on July 26, where residents will compete in a series of events designed for all abilities to take part in, including ‘oeuf et cuillère’ races, armchair archery, balloon volleyball and tabletop hockey.

The care home’s Magic Moments co-ordinator, Rachael Howlett, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response from local people who wanted to be part of our community Olympic torch relay after I posted an invitation on the ‘Berwick-upon-Tweed Notice Board’ Facebook group, to see if anyone would like to join in.

“The residents here at Hillside Lodge have been following the torch’s progress as people have been sending in pictures of its journey through Berwick and the surrounding areas. It’s fantastic to have so many locals getting involved, and it has been a great way to keep our residents connected to the people and places in their community.”