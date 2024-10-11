Berwick care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Hillside Lodge Care Home were joined by the local community at a coffee morning to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Hillside Lodge Care Home in Berwick has held a community coffee morning raising over £100 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Residents welcomed a group of nursery children to help them decorate cupcakes before family, friends and members of the local community came along to join in with the fundraising over a cuppa, chat and selection of delicious cakes.

In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations for the event in their arts & crafts activities.

Residents Isobel and Janet with team members at the coffee morning

Resident, Janet, said: “It was wonderful. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the children and working together to make some delicious treats for our fundraising morning.”

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Rachael Howlett said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.”

Hillside Lodge Care Home is in Braeside, Berwick-upon-Tweed and provides residential, nursing, palliative, respite and intermediate care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/hillsidelodge