Berwick care home residents unveil spectacular handmade poppy display for Remembrance Day

Residents at Hillside Lodge Care Home in Berwick have unveiled their spectacular Remembrance Day display which features over 700 knitted, crocheted and felt poppies cascading down the front of the care home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project started five months ago, with family, friends, and team members joining residents at their arts & crafts activities to help make the poppies. Each poppy was then tied to netting to create the impressive display that the residents are so proud to share with their local community.

The unveiling of the display has been particularly poignant for local resident, Geoff Booth, whose mum contributed to it before sadly passing away in August. Geoff, said: “My mum, Monica, knitted 45 of the poppies and would have been very proud of this display.” The care home has put one of Monica’s poppies aside for Geoff as a keepsake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The care home’s Magic Moments coordinator, Rachael Howlett, said: “We’ve all really enjoyed working together to create the design and make the poppies. Using a mixture of knitting, crocheting, and felting has meant residents of all abilities have been able to get involved.”

Residents Robert Thomson and Margy Stephenson making poppies for the Remembrance Day display

Resident, Margy Stephenson, said: “It’s absolutely magnificent and unlike anything I have ever seen before. It’s just beautiful and I’m so proud to have been a part of this wonderful project.”

Care Assistant, June Rutherford, said: “So much work has gone into this project, but it’s been well worth the effort for this wonderful creation. Everyone here at Hillside Lodge would like to say a huge well done and thank you to all the people who have contributed to our very special Remembrance Day display.”

The cascading poppies are illuminated when it gets dark and will be on display at the home in Braeside, Berwick until 20th November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillside Lodge Care Home is in Braeside, Berwick-upon-Tweed and provides residential, nursing, palliative, respite and intermediate care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).