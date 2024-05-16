Berwick care home records 95% Customer Satisfaction Index beating national benchmark

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Results show the close bonds between residents and team members are key to a positive experience in a happy home

Team members at Hillside Lodge Care Home in Berwick are celebrating, after the home recorded an average Customer Satisfaction Index of 95% in its 2024 Customer Satisfaction Survey. This is much higher than the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) figure of 76%, published by The Institute of Customer Service, whose highest rated organisation was Ocado, with a score of 85.7%.

Residents and their family members were asked questions spanning key elements of care home life including the standard of care, the team, food and dining, activities programme and home cleanliness as well as overall satisfaction with the service.

The highest scores were recorded in categories relating to relationships between team members, residents and their relatives. These included demonstrating kindness, respect, friendliness and approachability, as well as the positive atmosphere in the care home.

Resident Janet Gray and team member Rachael Howlett

100% of respondents agreed that team members are friendly and approachable, that they are treated with kindness, dignity and respect and that the quality of communication from and with the home is of a good standard.

96% said that they or their relative are happy living at Hillside Lodge, 92% agreed that the overall activities programme in the home is of a good standard and 10 out of 10 people surveyed said they are likely to recommend the care home to friends and family members.

Comments from those surveyed, included:

“All the staff are friendly and approachable. The management are always available to answer any questions. It is always spotlessly clean.”

The team at Hillside Lodge Care Home

“It’s a home from home, everyone is made welcome.”

“Good communication and if there are any concerns they are owned and acted on promptly.”

The care home’s manager, Vanessa Pepper, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team at Hillside Lodge, who are so passionate about their work. Receiving such great feedback shows we are making a positive difference and enriching the lives of our residents.”