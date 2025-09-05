Berwick Cancer Cars Great North Run Team ready for The Great North Run 2025

This weekend, over 50 spirited runners from the Berwick Cancer Cars Great North Run Team will lace up their trainers and take on the World’s Biggest Half Marathon—the iconic Great North Run—bringing with them not just stamina, but a whole lot of heart.

For the past eight weeks, these dedicated athletes have gathered every Wednesday evening at the Berwick Cancer Cars HQ at Tweed Street, pounding the pavements together in preparation. Their training runs have become a local spectacle, with townsfolk lining the streets to cheer them on, creating a wave of encouragement that’s been felt with every stride.

Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, the team will be racing in style. Custom running tops have been proudly sponsored, while Tweedmouth Service Station and Subaru have gone the extra mile by funding refreshments and runner welfare and Morrisons (Berwick) providing race day 'goody bags'—ensuring every participant is fuelled and focused.

The weekend kicks off with the 5K on Friday 5th September, followed by the Junior and Mini Runs on Saturday, and culminating in the grand Half Marathon on Sunday 7th September. But this isn’t just about medals and miles—it’s about making a meaningful difference.

All proceeds and support go to the Berwick & District Cancer Support Group, affectionately known as Berwick Cancer Cars. This cherished local charity provides vital transport and support services for cancer patients across the Berwick and District area, ensuring no one faces their journey alone. You can learn more about their incredible work at berwickcancersupport.co.uk.

The runners are raring to go, and their determination is infectious. If you’d like to back the team or sponsor an individual runner, visit the Berwick Cancer Cars Great North Run Team 2025 page. Every donation fuels not just the race, but the hope it represents.

So whether you're cheering from the side lines or supporting from afar—this weekend, Berwick runs with purpose.

The 2025 Berwick Cancer Cars Great North Run Team

Berwick Cancer Cars Great North Run Team on their final training run.

Berwick Cancer Cars Great North Run Team members ready for the world's biggest Half Marathon.

Berwick Cancer Cars Great North Run Team junior members hard in training.