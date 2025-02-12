Bellway sponsors new kit for Cramlington junior football team

A Cramlington boys football team has netted a new sponsorship deal with a local housebuilder

Bellway North East, which is building new homes at Foxton Mill, off Fisher Lane in Cramlington, has donated £500 to sponsor a new home kit for Cramlington Juniors FC’s under-13 Hoops squad.

Cramlington Juniors FC, which was formed in 1973, is based at Ann Welfare playing fields in Cramlington. The club has 260 players on its books and runs up to 21 teams, ranging from under-7s to under-17s, with men’s, boys’ and girls’ sides.

Andrew Humphreys, coach of the under-13 Hoops team, which plays in the Northumberland Football League U13 Division Four, said: “At the start of the season the lads had to wear an old training kit but they now have a brand new strip and are going all out to get into one of the two promotion places by the end of the season. The new kits look brilliant, and we have been doing our best to make sure our football lives up to the quality of the kits we are wearing.

“Myself, the team and their parents would like to thank Bellway for their generosity. Grassroots football relies on the support of local businesses and we are very lucky to have the support of Bellway this season.”

Bellway North East, which has built 226 new homes at Arcot Manor in Cramlington in recent years, is currently building 160 new homes at Foxton Mill across two phases.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director at Bellway North East, said: “Cramlington Juniors FC is a fabulous club and is at the heart of the sporting life of the local community. It is a real social hub for the local area and gives hundreds of youngsters the chance to enjoy football, irrespective of their ability.

“As a socially responsible developer we always seek to reach out to help local organisations in the neighbourhood and it is fantastic to form a relationship with this grassroots club. It is great to see the players in their new kit and we wish the Hoops all the best for this season.”

