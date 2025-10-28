Bellway North East’s charity ball raises £68,800 for Cancer Research UK

Bellway North East’s pink-themed charity ball raised £68,800 for Cancer Research UK

A pink-themed charity ball organised by Bellway’s North East division has raised £68,800 for Cancer Research UK.

The annual event took place at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead in Bottle Bank and was attended by approximately 360 guests including Bellway staff, sub-contractors and business partners.

Bellway has been supporting CRUK nationally since 2016 and by the end of last year had raised more than £4 million for the charity. This year it hopes to reach the £5 million mark.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, which has its regional head office in Gateshead, said: “Raising funds for Cancer Research UK is very close to our hearts at Bellway and so generating such an incredible sum is wonderful.

“The work the charity does to improve diagnoses and treatments and to fund scientists, doctors and nurses is so significant and valuable – and being able to contribute to that work by fundraising is a privilege and a thoroughly worthwhile endeavour. We never lose sight of that important purpose.

“We had a fantastic night out at the ball, full of generosity, laughter and fun and some excellent entertainment. A big thank you to our staff, contractors and suppliers who were all so kind and giving and who made the night such a success. Our charity ball really is one of the highlights of the year for Bellway North East.”

Entertainment on the night featured Steve Walls as compere, music from the Groove Allstars and acrobatics from the Bongo Warriors.

Money was raised by a raffle and silent auction, while Newcastle fan Regional Director Daniel Walker raised £3,000 for giving his speech in a Sunderland top. Bellway boosted the fundraising total by donating £10,000.

During the evening, Relationship Manager at Cancer Research UK Jan Leafe spoke to guests about the charity’s work.

Cancer Research UK funds research, develops policy, and provides cancer information to the public. In the year from 2024 to 2025 it spent £403 million on research. To find out more, visit https://www.cancerresearchuk.org.

Bellway North East is building new homes across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland. For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east.