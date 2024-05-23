Bellway completes purchase of land in Killingworth for new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway and Banks Property has completed a deal to buy land for a new 539-home development in Killingworth.

The housebuilders finalised the purchase of the 90-acre site at Killingworth Moor, which will be known as Western Grange, on Tuesday, May 14.

Full planning permission for the new homes was granted by North Tyneside Council in January.

David McCrindle, Managing Director at Bellway North East, said: “This purchase is the next stage in the provision of hundreds of much-needed homes for this part of North Tyneside.

A computer generated image of the Bellway development at Killingworth Moor.

“It paves the way for Bellway to create a thriving new neighbourhood, to be known as Western Grange, as part of the wider Killingworth Moor scheme.

“With planning permission already in place for this well-designed development, we are looking forward to beginning work on site imminently.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Property, added: “The Western Grange development will provide more people with the chance to live in the place that they wish to be, and will also support the delivery of substantial new community infrastructure that will make a real, long-term difference to the amenities available to residents.

“Having been the land developers of the nearby Forest Gate scheme and its extension, we’re excited to be seeing this much-needed new project move forward and we look forward to progressing our plans for the nearby second phase of the Killingworth Moor development.”

Bellway’s Western Grange scheme will feature a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes alongside public open space including an area of parkland to the south of the site.

Access to the development from the south will be from the Great Lime Road/Forest Gate junction and from the north-west via Moorfield Drive.

As part of the planning agreement, more than £3.2 million is to be invested by Bellway in services and infrastructure.

This includes £932,000 for education, more than £1.1 million for bus services, £268,000 for road improvements, £214,000 for sports facilities, £173,000 for playing pitches and £194,000 for play areas and/or multi-use games areas. There will also be contributions made for ecology and biodiversity measures as well as employment and training.

Western Grange is due to be part of a wider neighbourhood at Killingworth Moor which is planned to deliver up to 2,000 new homes and 42 acres of employment land.

The first homes at Western Grange are expected to be released for sale on Thursday, June 30.To find out more visit http://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/western-grange.