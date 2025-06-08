Bell View celebrates decades of volunteer dedication during National Volunteers Week

Bell View, the community charity serving rural North Northumberland, celebrated National Volunteers Week 2025 by honouring the extraordinary dedication of its longest-serving trustees and volunteers, recognising a combined total of over 200 years of voluntary service to the local community.

The celebration highlighted the vital role that volunteer trustees play in sustaining community organisations, with three Bell View trustees receiving special recognition for their decades of unwavering commitment.

Eileen Duncan, Bell View's Chair, was honoured for an remarkable 27 years of volunteer service. Serving as Chair, Treasurer, Quiz Master and an excellent community baker, Eileen has been instrumental in Bell View's growth from a small community group to the comprehensive support network it is today.

Kathleen Williamson was celebrated for 23 years as a trustee, contributing not only governance expertise but also serving the community through event organisation and hospitality. Margaret Todd received recognition for 10 years of trustee service, supporting Bell View through significant periods of transformation and expansion.

Eileen Duncan is presented with an Exceptional Long Service Award, certificate and sash, honouring 27 years of service as a trustee and volunteer.

"These trustees represent the backbone of community organisations across the UK," said Juliet Short, Head of Operations at Bell View. "They provide the institutional memory, continuity and strategic guidance that enables charities like ours to weather challenges and continue serving our communities effectively."

The role of volunteer trustees extends far beyond boardroom meetings. Bell View's trustees combine governance responsibilities with hands-on community involvement, from organising fundraising events to providing direct support to service users. This dual role exemplifies how effective community leadership operates at the grassroots level.

"Volunteer trustees are the unsung heroes of the charitable sector," continued Juliet Short. "They carry legal responsibility for their organisations while giving their time freely, often for decades. Their expertise spans finance, healthcare, education, local government and community development – professional skills donated to benefit their neighbours."

Bell View's celebration also recognised numerous other long-serving volunteers, with service records ranging from 1 to 15 years, demonstrating the sustained commitment that characterises successful community organisations. The charity acknowledges that other trustees and volunteers who have served for decades were sadly unable to attend the evening's celebration, but their contributions remain equally valued and appreciated.

Janie Stephenson, Joanne Leightley, Emma Arthur, Beth Asquith & Juliet Short raising a glass to our Volunteer Team

The charity's volunteer recognition event reflects a broader truth about rural communities: that local organisations are very much dependent upon community support and that volunteers often hold multiple roles.

Bell View's trustees exemplify the dedication found across thousands of community organisations throughout the UK, where volunteer boards provide leadership, oversight and hands-on support that enables vital services to continue reaching those who need them most.

As the charity prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month, the contribution of its volunteer trustees stands as testament to what can be achieved by local residents.