Community charity, Bell View is celebrating a milestone as it marks its 20th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over decades ago, a group of local residents recognised a vital need in their community to create a place to provide support and care in Belford, working tirelessly to open Bell View in 2005.

Chair, Eileen Duncan said: "Looking back on these years, we are filled with immense pride – not just in what Bell View has become, but in the incredible community spirit that made it possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every milestone we've reached and every success can be traced back to those early days and residents who believed that local communities deserved more.”

Bell View in Belford.

Bell View provides support, health and well being programmes, social activities and community transport, enhancing the lives of people and their carers within North Northumberland.

Elieen added: "What makes Bell View truly special is that it was born from the community, for the community. The campaigners who fought to establish us understood that real change happens when people come together with a common purpose.”

As part of the celebrations, Bell View will be hosting an open day on Thursday, June 26 from 2pm – 4pm at their Belford premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will welcome community members, partners, and supporters to celebrate this significant milestone and reflect on the charity’sjourney.

Juliet Short, head of operations said: "We want to use this anniversary not just to celebrate our past, but to honour the people who made it possible.

“The original campaigners showed us that with enough passion and perseverance, communities can create lasting change. Their legacy lives on in every person we're able to help and every life we're able to improve.”