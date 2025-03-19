Bedlington woman wins £20,000 jackpot from 33p spin at Grosvenor Casino Newcastle

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 19th Mar 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Bedlington woman ‘can hardly believe her luck’ after winning a £20,000 jackpot from a 33p spin on a slot machine whilst on a night out in Newcastle.

Emelda Harrison, 59, who works as a chef in a local care home, was visiting the Grosvenor Casino Newcastle with her son on a night out when she won the jackpot prize.

The moment that Emelda’s win was confirmed, the casino was filled with cheers of celebration and she now plans to save her winnings before deciding what to do next.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about her win, Emelda said: “I can hardly believe my luck. It’s been an incredible experience and a wonderful surprise. I’ve always enjoyed visiting Grosvenor Casino Newcastle, but this win has made it all the more special. I’m thrilled to have been able to share this moment with my son.”

Emelda Harrison, who won a £20,000 jackpot at Grosvenor Casino Newcastle.placeholder image
Emelda Harrison, who won a £20,000 jackpot at Grosvenor Casino Newcastle.

Wayne Sheekey, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Newcastle, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Emelda and her fantastic win. There was a buzz in the air as soon as the jackpot was hit, and we couldn’t be happier for her.”

He added: “The fact that this jackpot was won on a 33p spin makes it all the more exciting, and we hope to see this kind of extraordinary good fortune continue.”

The Fort Knox Progressive Jackpot is a popular feature that offers players the chance to win a growing prize pool by hitting the right combination on designated slot machines. The prize money continues to grow until it is hit.

Related topics:Newcastle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice