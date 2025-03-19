A Bedlington woman ‘can hardly believe her luck’ after winning a £20,000 jackpot from a 33p spin on a slot machine whilst on a night out in Newcastle.

Emelda Harrison, 59, who works as a chef in a local care home, was visiting the Grosvenor Casino Newcastle with her son on a night out when she won the jackpot prize.

The moment that Emelda’s win was confirmed, the casino was filled with cheers of celebration and she now plans to save her winnings before deciding what to do next.

Speaking about her win, Emelda said: “I can hardly believe my luck. It’s been an incredible experience and a wonderful surprise. I’ve always enjoyed visiting Grosvenor Casino Newcastle, but this win has made it all the more special. I’m thrilled to have been able to share this moment with my son.”

Wayne Sheekey, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Newcastle, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Emelda and her fantastic win. There was a buzz in the air as soon as the jackpot was hit, and we couldn’t be happier for her.”

He added: “The fact that this jackpot was won on a 33p spin makes it all the more exciting, and we hope to see this kind of extraordinary good fortune continue.”

The Fort Knox Progressive Jackpot is a popular feature that offers players the chance to win a growing prize pool by hitting the right combination on designated slot machines. The prize money continues to grow until it is hit.