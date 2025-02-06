A Bedlington mother is trying to raise £28,000 to buy a vital piece of equipment for her six-year-old son which could see him walk one day.

JJ suffers with several medical conditions and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at eight weeks old. Now just six, he has undergone 18 surgeries and has spend his life so far in a wheelchair.

His mother, Nicole Dodd recently discovered an life-changing piece of equipment called the Innowalk, which would allow JJ to experience the motion of walking and provides numerous health benefits, including muscle growth, hip stimulation, and improved digestion.

She said: “We've had loads of equipment from the NHS but this is the one thing that they don't fund, and it’s so beneficial to so many different types of medical conditions as well.

Six-year-old, JJ with his two sisters.

“JJ doesn't usually tolerate new equipment, he will scream cry and shout and tell us he doesn’t like it and wants to get out. But as soon as he got in there he was like a changed little boy, he just looked so happy and so content and I got so excited thinking we can try and find a loan.

“The school are so supportive of JJ and the family and they said, ‘why not get a GoFundMe page going?’ I was quite hesitant because we aren’t the type of family that like to ask for help so it was hard for me but I just bit the bullet and did it.”

In just five days, Nicole and her family have managed to raise almost £3000 via GoFundMe: “It’s just amazing and I can’t thank everyone enough who has donated and shared JJ’s story.”