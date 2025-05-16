A Bedlington mother has organised a walk for the final £5000 needed towards a piece of equipment which could help her six-year-old son take his first steps.

JJ, who suffers with several medical conditions including cerebral palsy, has undergone 18 surgeries and spent his life so far in a wheelchair.

His mum, Nicole Dodd discovered the Innowalk, which would allow JJ to experience the motion of walking and provide numerous health benefits, including muscle growth, hip stimulation, improved digestion and reduced infection risk.

So far, £23,180 has been raised out of the £28,000 needed to purchase the equipment – including one massively generous donation of £15,000 from a stranger.

Six-year-old JJ has dreams of being able to walk one day.

Nicole has now organised a fundraising walk on Sunday, May 25, starting at Cambois Primary School and ending at Whitley Bay Lighthouse to raise the last few thousand.

She said: “When we first started fundraising, everything kicked off so quickly and it was a bit of a whirlwind. We are so grateful for everyone’s donations, even the people just sharing JJ's story has meant a lot to us.

"When we got that first big donation everyone was in tears, it was such an emotional time. We did manage to find out who it was and meet up with them, they are absolutely wonderful people. They actually found it in the paper, it was no one we knew so we were very shocked.”

Nicole added: “JJ knows we are getting closer and closer, he is very excited. It’s just that final push we need now.”

JJ’s friends, family and teachers are meeting for the walk at 10:30am – anyone is welcome to join or donate via GoFundMe.