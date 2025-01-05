Bedlington darts players impress in World Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedlington darts ace Chris Dobey peppered the trebles like a Panzer Division, to coin a phrase of legendary former Morpeth commentator Sid Waddell, as he reached the semi-finals of the World Darts Championships for the first time.

The 34-year-old eventually went down 6-1 to Dutch three-times former champion Michael van Gerwen – who beat him in the quarter finals in 2023 – as he set up a huge Final appearance against Luke Littler.

But the performances of Dobey and fellow Bedlington darts star Callan Rydz, who reached the quarter finals before being knocked out 5-3 by van Gerwen himself, have been met with huge pride in the town.

" It's a massive, massive achievement in my career just getting over that winning line, and honestly, it's hard work," Dobey said in the press conference following his 5-3 last eight win over Gerwyn Price at Alexandra Palace, better known as the Ally Pally, last week.

Bedlington's World Darts Championship semi-finalist Chris Dobey

"It's the most nervous I've ever felt throwing to try and win a match, not going to lie. But yeah, I give myself a telling off in the break and just come out and I knew could do it, I knew I had it in me. But yeah, I'm delighted."

Rydz was a quarter finalist back in 2022 and recorded some of the highest averages in this year’s competition and he fought van Gerwen all the way as he almost set up an all-Northumberland semi against Dobey.

"He gave me everything. He didn't stop hitting trebles. When I was 4-2 up I thought I broke him but he never gave up," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports after the match against the 26-year-old.

Rydz, nicknamed ‘The Riot’ and Dobey, dubbed ‘Hollywood’, who was the PDC World Masters winner in 2023, have been two of the outstanding performers at the Championship which is regaining popularity nationally after 17-year-old Littler burst onto the scene in 2022.

Littler beat van Gerwen 7-3 to become the youngest ever PDC World Darts Champion.

Locally, the first qualifying nights for the Whitehouse Unique SC darts competition in Ashington take place on the 14th January and run through until March, when the last 32 qualifiers will play off in the finals night.