Bedlington dad to trek Hadrian’s Wall in final fundraising push to help his son walk
Six-year-old JJ suffers with several medical conditions including cerebral palsy and has undergone 18 surgeries, spending his life so far in a wheelchair.
Since February, his family have been trying to raise £28k to purchase an Innowalk – a life-changing piece of equipment which would allow JJ to experience the motion of walking and provide numerous health benefits including muscle growth and hip stimulation.
Through various initiatives, including a community walk in May organised by JJ’s mum, Nicole Dodd, a massive £24,275 has now been raised.
In a last push to reach the final target, JJ’s dad, Jon Moore and some friends will be walking the entirety of Hadrian’s Wall across around four days, starting on August 22 and camping along the way.
Aiming for around 30 miles per day, the whole walk is 84 miles long, mirroring the number of hospital appointments JJ has attended in his six years.
Acknowledging the incredible amount donated so far, Jon said: “You don't really expect it so its quite emotional but there is such a good community here in the North East. It would have took us 10 years to raise that sort of money.
“We are so close, it’s exciting but it’s been a lot of hard work. We are really thankful to anyone who has donated so far.”
Those who wish to donate can do so via GoFundMe.
