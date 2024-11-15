Beautiful cottage with heaps of character is on the market in Felton

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 15th Nov 2024, 16:38 GMT
Braje Cottage is a detached four-bed home with heaps of character in the serene location of Felton village.

The modern, spacious residence is on the market for £795,000 with Strutt and Parker.

Offering best of both words - the house is just steps away from the village amenities white also backing onto open countryside.

1. Braje Cottage

At the rear of the house, there is a family room with a large glass atrium skylight

2. Family room

The property also boasts a 32ft open-plan kitchen and dining area, with large worktops, modern finishes, and even integrated Bosch appliances.

3. The kitchen

The main living room at the front brings a cosy feel with a brick-built fire place fitted with a log effect sealed gas fire.

4. The living room

