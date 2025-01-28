Beadnell community groups rally together to organise their second charity collection day
Men’s and women’s clothes in good condition, as well as books, can be left at Beadnell Women’s Institute (WI) Hall between 10am and 12pm on Wednesday, February 26 to be donated to HospiceCare North Northumberland .
Beadnell Community Volunteers, St Ebbas Church and Beadnell WI have come together to arrange for the items to be collected later that day.
The groups are also responding to a call for towels made by British Divers Marine Life Rescue for their new Seal Rescue Emergency Care Facility for grey seal pups. Donations of towels can be left at the WI hall on the same morning.
An organiser said: “We are keen to support the new hospice shop in Berwick and the work volunteers do rescuing and caring for separated and injured seal pups too often seen on our local beaches at this time of year.”
