Be wildlife savvy this Halloween

Be pumpkin savvy this Halloween.

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is calling on members of the public to be wildlife savvy both before, and after Halloween this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wildlife charity is concerned that, in the run up to Halloween, a decoration now becoming popular in gardens across this region and beyond, poses a serious threat to wildlife.

Artificial spider webs, stretched from rooftops on the ground are a hazard for birds as they fly into them and become entangled. As they struggle to escape, they very often damage their wings making them unable to fly and vulnerable to predators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservation staff at the Trust are advising people should they discover a trapped bird not to pull it as they could break their legs or toes but to gently cut the web before very gently untangling them.

Don't leave your pumpkins on the ground after Halloween.

According to the Retail Times, Brits are expected to by 24 million pumpkins this year which means that there will be a fair few pumpkins to be disposed of, so, as with previous years, the Trust is asking people to consider wildlife when disposing of their pumpkin lanterns.

All too often they are put on the ground in gardens, parks, and green spaces by well-meaning members of the public for animals to eat, and, although not particularly harmful to birds, they are extremely dangerous to hedgehogs.

Pumpkins are a natural laxative, which, if eaten by hedgehogs will cause serious diarrhoea and dehydration - especially dangerous at this time of year when it is vital that hedgehogs put on as much weight as possible to give them the best chance of surviving the winter and hibernation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an alternative to leaving them on the ground, the wildlife charity suggests composting them or burying them in a hole at least 12 - 18 inches deep to divert organic waste from landfill, make pumpkin bread, muffins or soup or, better still, roast them and turn into pumpkin seed snacks for bird feeders.

Geoff Dobbins, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Reserves Manager says: “As a conservation organisation we are always encouraging people to look after hedgehogs especially in the winter, so it is great that people think they are helping them by leaving their old pumpkins outside, however, unfortunately, it is the wrong type of food for them. They may enjoy it, it may be the equivalent of gourmet dining, but it will make them very poorly, so please do not do it.

“If you want to help wildlife, dry the seeds and put them in your bird feeders to keep them fuelled over the winter months.”