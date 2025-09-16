BCU awarded £1.4 million to preserve the sounds of England’s East Coast

From foghorns to wildlife, a new research project from Birmingham City University (BCU) and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (RBC) will look to preserve, reconstruct, and understand the soundscapes of the East Coast of England.

Backed by £1.4 million from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and its Future Leaders Fellowship scheme, the study will cover three key sites: the Aldeburgh coast, the Northumberland coast, and Seaton Delaval.

“This project - spanning musicology, composition, computer science, landscape architecture, geography and heritage - is testament to the broad expertise at BCU and RBC, and our growing profile in sound heritage research,” said Project Lead Dr Joanna Bullivant.

Titled ‘Sonic heritage and environmental change on England’s East Coast, 1718-present', the project also involves the University of Oxford, Manchester Metropolitan University, the National Trust, and Suffolk Archives.

“Being able to collaborate with highly regarded institutions and organisations will add great value to the project and ensure local communities have a voice in this research whilst preserving national heritage,” added Dr Bullivant, a Music Lecturer at RBC.

“This funding will also allow us to develop sound heritage as an emerging research area and be leaders in this discipline, potentially using this project as a model for the curation of sound heritage more widely.”

Professor Daniel Grimley FBA, Head of Humanities at the University of Oxford, said: “I am absolutely thrilled by this award, which our partnership with the National Trust has helped to incubate.

“Dr Bullivant’s project will have a truly transformative effect upon the way we understand the relationship between music, sound, heritage curation and climate change.”’

The teams will use cutting-edge technology - including 3D modelling, virtual reality, and digital scanning - to reconstruct sounds, while working with heritage and community groups, as well as schools, to deliver workshops and performances.

Professor Hanifa Shah, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Enterprise, Engagement and STEAM at BCU, said “This is an exciting opportunity for BCU’s research to have an impact outside of Birmingham whilst ensuring community and heritage remains at the heart.

“As part of BCU’s Strategy 2030, we’re committed to Creating Knowledge for Good. We’re proud that this project will help the public better understand the area’s cultural heritage and the impact on environmental change.”

UKRI’s Future Leaders Fellowship scheme has awarded a total of £120 million to 77 early-career researchers.

Professor Sir Ian Chapman, UKRI’s Chief Executive, said: “UKRI’s Future Leaders Fellowships offer long-term support to outstanding researchers, helping them turn bold ideas into innovations that improve lives and livelihoods in the UK and beyond.

“These fellowships continue to drive excellence and accelerate the journey from discovery to public benefit. I wish them every success.”