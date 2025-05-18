Bathing water application launched at Coquet Yacht Club

The Coquet River Action Group (CRAG) launched the public consultation for a bathing water status application for Amble’s Little Shore Beach last night, hosted by Amble & Warkworth Rotary Club at the Coquet Yacht Club. The well-attended evening was introduced and chaired by Trevor Robertson, Chair of the Rotary club. The CRAG- Little Shore group consisting of CRAG members, The Amble Swimblers and Amble WI are organising the public consultation and gathering the supporting evidence that will be needed for the application to be submitted in September by the Harbour Commission.

A short introduction was given by Jane Davis, chair of CRAG on the background to their activities since forming and the Citizen Science water quality testing on the River Coquet and its tributaries now carried out regularly at over 40 sites since April 2024.

Carmel Adamson from Amble WI, talked about the Amble volunteers currently testing the water quality on 5 local sites and Ian Gillett one of the volunteers demonstrated the bespoke sampling equipment made to deal with the tidal challenges. Judith Gleave from Amble wild swimming group ‘The Swimblers’, spoke about the benefits this exercise brings to both mental and physical health which are well documented and incredibly positive.

Julia Chambers, CRAG and Warkworth Green Matters introduced the reasons for applying for Bathing Water Status, what it would mean for Little Shore and Amble, as well as the support needed for the public consultation to make a success of the application. The water quality of the River Coquet is generally good but there are issues as with all rivers. Amble is a rapidly growing town with the dual challenges of new development and larger number of visitors which will add to these pressures. Bathing water status would bring a direct focus on the beach’s water quality; safeguarding public health, supporting marine businesses and promoting a civic pride in the area as a result.

Jane Davis of CRAG and Trevor Robertson of Amble & Warkworth Rotary Club

Support for the application was given by Luke MacTaggert who explained how bathing water status would be a positive step in the Amble Neighbourhood Plan, incorporating green space and the environment. Both Amble Town Council and Northumberland County Council have submitted letters of support for the application already. Matthew Connolly from Amble Development Trust spoke of their support for the Application. They see it as a positive step in the development of Amble and stressed their support for upgrading facilities particularly the toilets.

The public consultation has to be conducted over at least 6 weeks and is important to boost the chances of a successful application by getting as many residents, businesses and visitors as we can to complete the survey with their views. The surveys are available in digital and paper forms. Paper surveys are available to complete and submit at the Harbour Commission and Amble Library. Puffin posters will be in shops around the town with a QR code for the online survey or follow the link on CRAG’s website: coquetriveractiongroup.org

The bathing surveys need to be carried out over the summer and those who enjoy the water whether paddling, bathing or just splashing about are encouraged to check the tide table on the CRAG website, from the Harbour Commision office and also from The Swimblers, then get down to the Little Shore this summer!