Bamburgh cricket fixtures released

Bamburgh cricket club host Lanchester on the spectacular Castle Green in their opening 2025 fixture on the 20th April.

The club will travel for four away games this year, as well as their annual visit to Harrogate.

The other away games are scheduled at Bilton, Alne, Berwick, and Manderston.

Bamburgh are always keen to welcome more people to join the club and more people to join the club.

They can be messaged on their social media pages if you’d like to play, help with the ground, umpire a match, join the committee or become a Vice President.