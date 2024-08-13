Bamburgh Bee Company Opens Its Doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bamburgh Bee Company is delighted to announce its grand opening, welcoming visitors to a world of bee-centric experiences, premium honey products, and comprehensive beekeeping courses. Nestled in the picturesque setting of Spindlestone near Bamburgh, this unique venue is set to become a hub of education and community engagement. Pre booking is required for all experiences.

Bamburgh Bee Company is dedicated to offering immersive, entertaining, and educational experiences for all ages. Our mission is to celebrate the enchanting world of bees and promote a deeper understanding of their vital role in our ecosystem. Pre book to explore our beautiful location, engage with our knowledgeable staff, and discover the wonders of beekeeping.

The Team:

Set up by husband-and-wife team Mark and Sue Swearman, the couple have been an integral part of the local community for 40 years. Sue originally owned Blacketts in Bamburgh, and Mark spent his career as a builder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamburgh Bee Company now open

“Having over-wintered colonies of bees for a neighbouring beekeeper for over 25 years, I took the plunge and actively started bee keeping ten years ago. I was captivated by the industrious and positive work ethic of the honey bee, seeing them as a great barometer of both the countryside and farming alike. It is well noted that when the bees are swarming, producing honey and going forward, all is right with the world. My long time friend and mentor, Willie Robson, and his family from the Chainbridge at Berwick – centre of the bee keeping world in the north - have been a huge source of technical help and inspiration, as we ourselves embark on our own bee journey.”

“Bees are the magical bridge between nature and humanity” (Anon)

Through our experience sessions, we will endeavour to show you how!

Key Highlights:

Pre-booking is essential for all experiences and courses.

• Bee Experiences: Our interactive bee experiences, set in our custom-made pod, provide a fascinating insight into the life of bees. Visitors can learn about bee behaviour, their incredible lives and the role they play in our ecosystem, through our observation hive custom-built into the fabric of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Honey Products: Our range of artisanal honey products, including pure honey, and cosmetic skincare items, are produced sustainably, and reflect our commitment to quality and environmental stewardship.

• Beekeeping Courses: Whether you are a novice or an aspiring beekeeper, our comprehensive courses offer hands-on training and expert guidance on all aspects of beekeeping, from hive management to honey extraction.

Location: Situated in the tranquil and scenic surroundings of Spindlestone, near the historic village of Bamburgh, our location offers the perfect backdrop for a day of exploration and learning. Visitors can enjoy the natural beauty of the Northumberland countryside whilst gaining a deeper appreciation for the essential work of bees.

Join Us: Press visits can be arranged upon request. Come and experience the magic of bees, taste our exquisite honey, and embark on a journey of discovery and learning. Bamburgh Bee Company is dedicated to fostering a love for bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact: For more information, please visit our website at https://www.bamburghbee.co.uk or contact us:

Phone: 07850 656 930

Address:

Bamburgh Bee Company,Spindle Lodge,Spindlestone,Belford,NE70 7ED

Find us on Google maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/keVBvn8TYJxvUPxs9

Social Media:

Follow us on Instagram for updates, educational content, and special offers: @Bamburgh_Bee_Co