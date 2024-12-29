Back-to-back wins provide festive cheer for Alnwick Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manager Richie Latimer has said all season that it might just take one win to turn things around at Alnwick Town – and two came along at once.

The black and whites moved up to 16th in the Northern League Division Two table after a devastating 6-0 success over derby rivals Bedlington Terriers on Boxing Day, which they followed up on by beating FC Hartlepool 4-2 at St. James’s Park just two days later.

Cheered on by good festive crowds of 137 and 201 respectively, goals from Jamie Clark (37, 64), Yannick Aziakonou (60, 68), and Euan Potts (80, 87) gave them plenty to shout about against Bedlington – and with Potts taking just five minutes to get on the scoresheet last Saturday, the ground was bouncing again.

Usman Ogidan made it two in the 27th minute and Daniel Cherry added a third four minutes later as Town raced out of the blocks. Although the visitors pulled two back through a Michael McGee double after the break, Ogidan’s second settled things down and secured the points.

Town won twice in two days at St. James's Park

Town go down to the Dr. Pit Welfare for the return fixture with Terriers on Saturday, and they’re hoping that their fans will travel in decent numbers too. The black and whites are now above the Terriers on goal difference with both clubs on 29 points – but Alnwick have games in hand on those around them.

The side have cursed their lack of cutting edge in front of goal in recent weeks but the ten that they’ve smashed in across the two games has done wonders for the goals for column and should bring back that confidence that the management felt would come with a victory.

“It was a brilliant performance from the lads against Bedlington - we have been lacking that final finish over the past few games that has cost us, but against Bedlington it clicked and you could see the confidence growing throughout the game and really it could have been more on the day,” said Latimer.

“We knew Hartlepool was going to be a very challenging game; they are top of the form guide and didn't play Boxing Day so that meant we had two games in three days while they had a week between the games, so I called on all the squad and to a man over both games they were fantastic,” he continued.

“The confidence and belief that we have been desperate to find was plain to see and we more than deserved both wins. Ten goals scored, six points on the board, and moved up to 16th with another local derby away to Bedlington to look forward too - we just need to keep our feet on the floor,” warned the gaffer.

“We just need to keep that focus and work-rate high. Bedlington will want to put that last result right. Every game in this league is tough, as we have found out this season, so we won't be taking anything for granted.”

“We go there hungry and looking to make three wins in a row in front of our traveling fans who have been fantastic over the Christmas period, coming to the games in good numbers supporting the club and the lads. It means a lot and has been great to give them something to cheer about in the past two games.”