Axil signs Armed Forces Covenant, pledging support to ex-servicemen and women

Axil, experts in waste management serving leading manufacturing brands and critical sectors across the UK, has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, pledging support to members of the armed forces community, including veterans and their families.

By signing, Axil joins over 12,000 businesses across the UK in making this commitment.

Ed Pigg, Managing Director, signed the covenant at Axil’s offices on November 6, pledging the company’s commitment to helping ex-service personnel transition smoothly into civilian life. This milestone reflects Axil’s deep respect for the sacrifices made by servicemen and women and its dedication to valuing the unique skills and experiences they bring to the organisation and beyond.

Ed added: “We’re thinking about the needs of veterans every step of the way, and we’re here to support them as they build meaningful careers beyond their service. Our commitment to ex-service men and women aligns with our dedication to listening, adapting, and supporting our clients. It’s an honour to make this pledge public, ensuring those who have served feel valued within our organisation.”

Axil welcomed Kirstie Parker, Deputy Employer Engagement Director from the Ministry of Defence, to witness Ed signing, joined by Kathy Warfield and Mark Downes, who served in the RAF and Army, respectively. “It was a pleasure to see Axil sign the Armed Forces Covenant and make this simple pledge: that Armed Forces personnel and their families should not be disadvantaged by their service. I look forward to working closely with them in the future.”

Axil currently employs a small group of ex-military personnel, bringing a range of skills and values that reinforce the company’s culture of teamwork, integrity, and customer focus. From logistics to operations, Axil welcomes individuals from various service backgrounds, providing them with growth opportunities and a supportive environment where military skills are highly valued.

Mark Downes, Director of Fulfilment and Logistics at Axil shared a bit about his own transition from the Army: "Leaving the military after six years was daunting, but the skills I gained—leadership, organisation, resilience—were invaluable. Axil saw my potential, and today, I lead teams across the UK. It feels like I’m making a real difference, with colleagues who share a sense of purpose.”

As part of its Armed Forces Covenant pledge, Axil offers work placements and guaranteed interview schemes to veterans, supporting their transition into civilian careers.

Kathy Warfield, Ex- RAF and Kirstie Parker, Deputy Employer Engagement Director from the Ministry of Defence, witness MD, Ed Pigg signing.

Axil provides total waste management solutions across the UK, working with clients in critical sectors including Aerospace, Automotive, Food, Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical. Axil delivers tailored waste and recycling services designed to help businesses minimise waste, optimise recycling rates, drive out cost and exceed their sustainability goals.

Through the Covenant, Axil shows its ongoing respect and appreciation for the valuable contributions veterans and their families make to our operations and culture.