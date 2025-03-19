Award-winning theatre maker, author, and multidisciplinary literary artist teams up with Northumberland performance trailblazers and local youngsters for upcoming immersive UFO experience

Penguin-published author Lisette Auton has been working with November Club and Lowick children to bring a brand-new UFO theatre experience to Lowick Church of England First School this March (24 - 25)

Created with youngsters from Lowick and Holy Island Church of England First School, award-winning theatre maker, Puffin-published children’s author (LIGHTS UP, 2024; THE STICKLEBACK CATCHERS, 2023; THE SECRET OF HAVEN POINT, 2022; and upcoming in July THE STARLIGHT REBEL, 2025), and multidisciplinary literary artist Lisette Auton has teamed up with the Northumberland-based theatre company November Club to bring a fantastic new multi-sensory performance project, Home from Home, to Lowick First School this March 24 - 25 2025.

An immersive theatre experience that invites children and families into an interactive sensory adventure, Home from Home(a work in progress performance) will see a UFO crash-land in the school grounds - and an alien in urgent need of human help.

True to Lisette Auton’sliterary and stage work in bringing important and often underrepresented voices to light, the show explores several important ‘big feelings’ and perspectives - such as belonging, feeling like you don’t fit in, friendship, and the joy of helping others - to encourage each child to imagine, expand, and dive into a fun intergalactic mission with friends and family to help an alien return home.

Designed to encourage the exploration of 'big feelings', 'Home from Home' hopes to inspire both young and older

On creatingHome from Homewith Lowick youngsters and Northumberland’s November Club, Lisette Auton said:

“I’ve wanted to work with Joe Hufton and November Club for a long time. All my work stems from place, and having access to quality cultural events no matter where you live is something that is vital. We felt like a perfect match. I’ve been astounded by the compassion, hilarity and wondrous creativity from the pupils I’ve been fortunate enough to work with; their minds have inspired and informed a story of joy and hope, one that is much needed today.”

As a work in progress and developing project, audiences attending on the 24 and 25 March will have the opportunity to be the first step in the show’s theatrical journey and final creative form. After the Lowick project, November Club hopes to tour Home from Home as a finished final production in a future tour. Previous exciting theatre work created by the November Club team includes Lost Found and Told, Beyond the End of the Road, Josey, The Unlocked Door, Repeat Signal, amongst others.

Joe Hufton, Artistic Director and CEO of November Club, commented:

Lisette will collaborate with local children to bring a fantastic alien story to life

“’Home from Home’ is such a great new project and we hope that this will be the start of something really exciting and innovative. The partnership with Lisette and Lowick School proves again that exceptional immersive and theatrical experiences belong in our rural communities as much as anywhere else. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working on.”

Pilot performances of Home from Home will be held at Lowick First School, 30 Main Street, 24 - 25 March at 3:30-6:00pm.