Astley High School in Seaton Delaval 'extremely proud' following latest Ofsted results
The latest report was released on January 21, following a recent Ofsted inspection in December 2024.
Comments from the report state: “Astley Community High School is a close-knit community where pupils are safe and happy. Pupils are proud to attend the school and enjoy positive relationships with staff. The school has high expectations for pupils. Staff know pupils well.”
The school was also praised for their support of Special Educational Needs (SEN) children, specialist teaching of the curriculum, and their independent sixth-formers who act as a role model to younger students.
Regarding areas that the school could improve on, the report highlights a lack of reading support, and ensuring that gaps in pupils knowledge are identified and addressed – meaning some students may not progress as quickly as they should.
Head of school, Richard Goodman said: “It is testament to the hard work of all staff and pupils that inspectors have rightly acknowledged the inclusive nature of the school, the positive relationships and the effective way pupils are prepared for the future.”
John Barnes, executive headteacher, Seaton Valley Federation, commented: “I am extremely proud of our school, its staff and students. Our staff team is dedicated to providing the best possible outcomes for all students and I would like to thank them for their support in making this a fantastic and inclusive school.
"I am glad that Ofsted have recognised the great work that occurs in Astley Community High School.”
