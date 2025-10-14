This October, Ashington’s Woodhorn Museum is inviting everyone to take part in a large-scale community planting project.

As part of the Heart of Woodhorn, a giant heart made up of over 30,000 mini golden bell daffodils will be planted on the grounds during October half term.

The project will begin with volunteers and members of Age UK’s Woodhorn Weeders helping to prepare the ground and plant the inside of the heart, before the wider community is invited to help complete it on Tuesday, October 28 and Wednesday, October 29.

Alongside the planting, visitors can paint their own ceramic heart and take home their own bulb to plant and grow.

Keith Merrin, Director at North East Museums, said: “The Heart of Woodhorn is all about people coming together to create something for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a simple idea, but one that celebrates community, creativity and the joy of making something beautiful side by side. Daffodils are often said to symbolise hope and new beginnings, and when they bloom for years to come, they’ll stand as a reminder of what we can all grow together.”

Families can also take part in Woodhorn Museum’s half-term programme of activities including: a Pumpkin Trail from October 15 November 2, daily arts and crafts from October 25 to November 2, and a Birds of Prey display on October 29.

This event is part of Northumberland County Council's Animating Ashington Autumn/Winter Festival - a programme of cultural events being funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and North East Combined Authority.

The project was partially funded thanks to donors to Woodhorn Museum’s Wild Wood Aviva Community fundraising appeal.