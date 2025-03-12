A cancer fundraising group set up by an Ashington woman is hosting an event to celebrate hitting a milestone of £200,000.

Susie Lockyer lost both her son Brian and husband Gary to cancer in quick succession in 2013. In a tragic turn of events, Susie was then diagnosed with terminal cancer herself the following year.

Despite the hardships she had faced, Susie made it her mission to raise as much money as she could for Cancer Research UK, setting up Team Susie.

Sadly, Susie passed away in 2017 but Team Susie has continued to grow and has now raised a staggering £200,000 for charity.

Team Susie continue to organise and take part in a number of fundraisers for Cancer Research UK.

On Thursday, March 27, Team Susie are hosting a night of comedy and fun in celebration at The Grand Station Lounge in Ashington, with a performance from Newcastle drag queen Miss Rory.

Andrea Haig from Team Susie said: “When receiving the terrible news she was diagnosed with cancer so soon after the death of Gary and Brian, Susie could have just given up and hid herself away, but she didn't.

“Sadly, Susie passed away in 2017 but she did see the total raised reach £20,000 which she was amazed by and very proud of.

"We continue to raise much needed funds for Cancer Research in memory of the loved ones we have all lost, in support of those fighting and in celebration of those who have overcome cancer.

Susie Lockyer took part in the Cancer Research Race for Life, in honour of her husband and son who passed away.

“We are all really proud of hitting this milestone and are grateful to all of our supporters who continue to attend our events and undertake fundraising activities on behalf of Team Susie and make donations.”

