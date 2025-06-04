Ashington care home welcomes a special visitor: Pregnant stray cat finds care and comfort

For the past couple of months, residents of HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home in Ashington, Northumberland, have been delightfully visited every day by a very friendly young cat. As the team noticed her growing pregnancy and became concerned for her safety, their hearts were set on finding her the care she deserved.

Home Administrator, Ann Foggin, took to social media, reaching out on Facebook to see if anyone recognized the cat or knew her owner. When it became clear she was a stray with no home, the care home promptly contacted Minnie’s Haven Cat Rescue, a local rescue centre known for its compassionate animal care.

Thanks to swift action, the cat was taken in just in time. The following day, Minnie’s Haven shared the wonderful news that she had given birth to five beautiful kittens in the early hours. The residents at Ashington Grange are now eagerly awaiting photos and updates of the new family — a truly heartwarming conclusion to the story.

Andrea Pringle, Home Manager at HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home, said:

“It was lovely that the cat came here for reassurance from our residents as she had built a lovely relationship with them. This experience has brought joy to everyone and highlights the special bond between our residents and the community around us.”

This happy ending exemplifies the care home’s commitment to kindness, community, and the wellbeing of both residents and animals alike.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.