An Ashington care home marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day by throwing double celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Station Court Care Home held a ‘best of British garden party’ mimicking the street parties that were held in 1940, as well as a victory celebration to commemorate the special anniversary.

The home and garden was decorated in Union Jacks and staff and residents dressed in red, white and blue to honour the historic event. Family members and friends joined to enjoy afternoons of live music, dancing and celebratory glasses of fizz to mark the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents observed the national two minute silence and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender and an address from the Queen.

The garden was decorated with Union Jacks.

They reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.

David Stokoe, resident at Station Court care home said: “I was only nine back then but I remember the street parties and everyone coming around a huge bonfire celebrating together, as a veteran it makes me proud to celebrate and remember such important events.

"It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we’ve all had such fun!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Kelly, general manager at Station Court said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”