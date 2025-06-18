Ashington care home hosts blue light lunch

Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST
Station Court Care Home in Ashington is throwing open its doors every last Monday of the month to offer a light lunch for all local blue light services

Staff and residents at the home know how hard our emergency services work so they wanted to give something back and ensure all emergency workers know they are welcome at the home on the last Monday to enjoy freshly made sandwiches and slice of home-made cake along with a delicious cup of tea or coffee to send them on their way.

The homes hospitality team will be baking up a storm with a selection of freshly prepared treats for any emergency workers who would like to drop in to the home between 11.30am – 2.30pm.

General Manager for Station Court, Sarah Kelly comments: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious, freshly baked treats to set them up for the day.”

Station Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Station Court provides dementia care, residential and respite care] for short breaks and long-term stays.

