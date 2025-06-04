Ashington care home gentlemen enjoy a classic pub lunch outing

Residents at HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home in Ashington, Northumberland, enjoyed a delightful outing recently, as some of the home's gentlemen took a trip to the local pub for a classic lunch and a well-earned pint.

The afternoon was filled with lively conversation, with football taking centre stage. Debates over who might win the league kept everyone entertained, as the group tucked into a delicious meal and shared plenty of laughs.

Bill Oliphant, aged 75, and Alan Hermiston, aged 89, two of the residents who joined the outing, remarked on the quality of the food and the smoothness of the beer stating that “The food was absolutely delicious and the beer went down a treat!”

It was a fantastic opportunity for the men to enjoy some time out together, embracing the spirit of camaraderie over a shared meal. The staff at Ashington Grange were thrilled to see everyone having such a good time.

Andrea Pringle, Home Manager at HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home said:

"It's always wonderful to see our residents enjoying themselves and connecting with one another. These outings offer a real sense of normality and fun — a simple pub lunch can bring so much joy. At HC-One, supporting meaningful moments like these is part of our commitment to providing the kindest care and helping residents continue doing what they love.’’

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.