Ashington care assistant honoured with 15-year service award at Station Court
Angela Amory started at Barchester Healthcare in May 2010, providing quality care for residents at Station Court care home.
She said: “It has been a pleasure working for Station Court and receiving my award and gifts, I can’t believe it has been 15 years already! I have met and cared for so many wonderful people over the years.’’
Adele Keenan, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Angela Amory has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Sarah Kelly, general manager of Station Court added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Angela. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and our residents. I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Angela!”