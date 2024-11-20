Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arty Joe is a self-taught landscape artist who found his calling after moving to the North East and ditching medicine for art.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man behind the paintings, Joseph Mulroy, opened his first gallery by the coast earlier this year, finding his success channelling inspiration from the great outdoors in beautiful Northumbrian and North Tyneside landscapes.

He explained his unique style: “My paintings are typically vibrant and elemental, seeking to create eye-catching renditions of local scenes and offering them up in new and evocative lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My creative process is driven by seasonal change and I love capturing my subjects in contrasting lights - from sun drenched floral fields, to dramatic glowing sunsets.”

Landscape artist, Joseph Mulroy, known as Arty Joe.

"This is evident in my different renditions of Bamburgh and my ‘Four seasons of Sycamore Gap’ series amongst others.”

Describing how his love for depicting nature in his art began, Joseph said: “My early connections to the outdoors were forged growing up in West Yorkshire on the outskirts of the Dales and I had sketched and painted my surroundings for as long as I can remember.

“A move to the Northeast for University for medical studies when I was 18 saw a decline in any creative output for many years, as I struggled to find the time or consistency to develop my work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, escaping to the North Tyneside coast eight years ago changed all of that.

Arty Joe's Gallery in Whitley Bay opened March this year.

"The rich heritage, big skies and shifting lights reignited my passion to paint, as I turned to the architectural and natural beauty of Tyneside and Northumberland for inspiration.”

The pandemic saw a change in career entirely for Joe, with him taking the plunge to finally pursue art for a living.

“The combination of becoming a father for the first time and then the Covid pandemic compounded a new career path, as I began to take on commissions, often from friends and colleagues at the start, and I started selling original artworks and prints,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As my work has reached a wider audience I have curated several successful exhibitions in the Northeast and my work is now held in many private collections across the world.

Northumbrian landscape painting of Holy Island, Lindisfarne by Arty Joe.

“March this year represented a huge personal and professional step forward as I opened the first gallery of my work, on the vibrant Station Road, in my native Whitley Bay.”