Kids Plant Trees are a not-for-profit organisation working to give more children the opportunity to get outdoors and connect with nature, such as by planting a tree.
On Sunday, February 2, two community sessions took place at the plantation before Monday, February 3 when local schools: Linton School, Ellington Primary School and Grange View were invited to take part.
Kevin Hodgson, headteacher at Ellington Primary School, said: “Thank you for allowing our year five children to visit and take part in the planting. They had a brilliant time.
"The staff said it was so well organised and a great experience for the children. We even had children who were poorly coming into school because they didn't want to miss it!”
1. Tree planting partnership
Kids Plant Trees ran the event in partnership with land regeneration company, the Harworth Group who are working to plant 145,000 trees in the area. (Credit: Ivor Rackham) Photo: Ivor Rackham
2. Tree experts
The event was made possible by Kid's Plant Trees founder, Anna Parkin along with their tree experts, Catherine Nuttgens and Anna Russel. (Credit: Ivor Rackham) Photo: Ivor Rackham
3. Charity origins
At the start of 2020, a small group of mums set up the charity to do something practical with our families, to help tackle the climate and biodiversity crises by helping nature on their doorsteps. (Credit: Ivor Rackham) Photo: Ivor Rackham
4. Positive reactions
The children and adults were keen to come back and check on their trees. (Credit: Ivor Rackham) Photo: Ivor Rackham