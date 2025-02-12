Kids Plant Trees are a not-for-profit organisation working to give more children the opportunity to get outdoors and connect with nature, such as by planting a tree.

On Sunday, February 2, two community sessions took place at the plantation before Monday, February 3 when local schools: Linton School, Ellington Primary School and Grange View were invited to take part.

Kevin Hodgson, headteacher at Ellington Primary School, said: “Thank you for allowing our year five children to visit and take part in the planting. They had a brilliant time.

"The staff said it was so well organised and a great experience for the children. We even had children who were poorly coming into school because they didn't want to miss it!”

1 . Tree planting partnership Kids Plant Trees ran the event in partnership with land regeneration company, the Harworth Group who are working to plant 145,000 trees in the area. (Credit: Ivor Rackham) Photo: Ivor Rackham Photo Sales

2 . Tree experts The event was made possible by Kid's Plant Trees founder, Anna Parkin along with their tree experts, Catherine Nuttgens and Anna Russel. (Credit: Ivor Rackham) Photo: Ivor Rackham Photo Sales

3 . Charity origins At the start of 2020, a small group of mums set up the charity to do something practical with our families, to help tackle the climate and biodiversity crises by helping nature on their doorsteps. (Credit: Ivor Rackham) Photo: Ivor Rackham Photo Sales