Around 260 trees planted by children and parents at Highthorn Plantation near Ellington

A children’s charity held two days of tree planting events for the community and local schools in Highthorn Plantation near Ellington, planting a total of around 260 trees.

Kids Plant Trees are a not-for-profit organisation working to give more children the opportunity to get outdoors and connect with nature, such as by planting a tree.

On Sunday, February 2, two community sessions took place at the plantation before Monday, February 3 when local schools: Linton School, Ellington Primary School and Grange View were invited to take part.

Kevin Hodgson, headteacher at Ellington Primary School, said: “Thank you for allowing our year five children to visit and take part in the planting. They had a brilliant time.

"The staff said it was so well organised and a great experience for the children. We even had children who were poorly coming into school because they didn't want to miss it!”

