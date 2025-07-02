Armed Forces Awareness Day in Blyth highlighted support available for local veterans, reservists, serving personnel and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northumberland County Council event took place on June 26 at South Beach, providing much-needed support for members of the Armed Forces community.

There was information available with representation from organisations including the British Army Reserves, Walking with the Wounded, Age UK, Royal British Legion, Op Courage, Northumbria Police, SSAFA, and Anxious Minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also people present who could assist with issues such as mental health, housing and medical applications, employment support, benefits, as well as referring to other veteran organisations for further help.

Partners from across the region came together to raise awareness of the support available for the Armed Forces.

Northumberland County Council’s Armed Forces Champion councillor Lyle Darwin said: “We owe a duty of care to the men and women and their families who put their lives on the line for our safety and security. We understand they may face personal challenges after serving their country.”