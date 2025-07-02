Armed Forces Awareness Day in Blyth highlights vital support for veterans and service personnel
The Northumberland County Council event took place on June 26 at South Beach, providing much-needed support for members of the Armed Forces community.
There was information available with representation from organisations including the British Army Reserves, Walking with the Wounded, Age UK, Royal British Legion, Op Courage, Northumbria Police, SSAFA, and Anxious Minds.
There were also people present who could assist with issues such as mental health, housing and medical applications, employment support, benefits, as well as referring to other veteran organisations for further help.
Northumberland County Council’s Armed Forces Champion councillor Lyle Darwin said: “We owe a duty of care to the men and women and their families who put their lives on the line for our safety and security. We understand they may face personal challenges after serving their country.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.