Applications open for 2025 LOVE Northumberland Awards celebrating environmental projects
The awards, now in their 14th year, will be announced in a special event at the Alnwick Garden with the Duchess of Northumberland on Thursday, July 10.
Community groups, schools and individuals can apply in six different award categories for projects and initiatives which improve their local areas or neighbourhoods.
Previous winners have included everything from community litter picking activity, work to improve habitats to support nature recovery and biodiversity through to improving travel arrangements within schools to reduce reliance on cars and increase walking, cycling and scooting.
The LOVE Northumberland Awards allow the County Council to recognise the fantastic work of a great many groups and individuals who are doing their bit to make the county greener, cleaner, and more sustainable.
Greg Gavin, Head of Neighbourhood Services at Northumberland County Council, said: “We’re delighted to be getting this year’s awards underway.
“It’s a great way of celebrating the amazing work of schools, community groups and individual volunteers whose commitment showcases the fantastic environmental work going on in our beautiful county.
“Anyone with an environmental story to tell in Northumberland should make an application.”
Entries are invited for the categories of: best children’s project, best young people’s project, best urban project, best coast or countryside project, outstanding individual, and best community response to the climate change emergeny.
The closing date for entries for the 2025 awards is June 1, and full details and an application form can be found at www.northumberland.gov.uk/love
