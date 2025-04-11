Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Applications are now open for the LOVE Northumberland Awards – an annual celebration of community environmental work in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, now in their 14th year, will be announced in a special event at the Alnwick Garden with the Duchess of Northumberland on Thursday, July 10.

Community groups, schools and individuals can apply in six different award categories for projects and initiatives which improve their local areas or neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous winners have included everything from community litter picking activity, work to improve habitats to support nature recovery and biodiversity through to improving travel arrangements within schools to reduce reliance on cars and increase walking, cycling and scooting.

Winners of LOVE Northumberland Awards at The Alnwick Garden forming a heart shape.

The LOVE Northumberland Awards allow the County Council to recognise the fantastic work of a great many groups and individuals who are doing their bit to make the county greener, cleaner, and more sustainable.

Greg Gavin, Head of Neighbourhood Services at Northumberland County Council, said: “We’re delighted to be getting this year’s awards underway.

“It’s a great way of celebrating the amazing work of schools, community groups and individual volunteers whose commitment showcases the fantastic environmental work going on in our beautiful county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with an environmental story to tell in Northumberland should make an application.”

Entries are invited for the categories of: best children’s project, best young people’s project, best urban project, best coast or countryside project, outstanding individual, and best community response to the climate change emergeny.

The closing date for entries for the 2025 awards is June 1, and full details and an application form can be found at www.northumberland.gov.uk/love