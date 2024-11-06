Pleased to Meet you, Morpeth, are hosting a support group for socially anxious and autistic adults, providing a safe space to socialise and engage in open discussion.

Support group, ‘Anxious to meet you’, runs on Thursdays from 1.30pm and describes itself as, ‘a place to belong for people with social anxiety and autism.’

Aimed at those who find navigating social interactions difficult and overwhelming, the sessions aim to provide a safe space and a platform for growth.

Attendees can share personal experiences, explore effective strategies for managing their anxieties and challenge negative thoughts.

Pleased to Meet You, Morpeth.

Organiser of the group, Billy Mitchell, suffers from anxiety and autism himself and speaks out about his inspiration to help others: “I had a nervous breakdown quite a few years ago.

“I was lucky because I went to Talking Matters and I mentioned autism – it took a while, but I eventually got diagnosed.

"That’s when I thought to myself there’s so many people out there that feel so isolated like me, and I thought, ‘I’d love to start a group’ – it took me about 5 years to even get the gumption to do it but that’s where it all came from.”

Addressing the worries somebody suffering with anxiety may have when coming to the group for the first time, Billy says: “The biggest step is actually going and getting there, I try to encourage people to bring a family member or a friend to give them the push and once they're there its great.”

Expanding, Billy explains: “When you're neuro-diverse you become self-isolated asking why am I like this? Once you get two or three sessions you realise ‘hold on, I’m not the only one’, and they start to feel more comfortable and strong in themselves.

“I always emphasise to people that I have the same problems and I’ve never hidden it since I got diagnosed, if this goes into the paper to that I’m open with my difficulties then it might give them the courage to seek help.”

The group prides itself on being a judgement free community, and focuses on fostering understanding, empathy and mutual support.

