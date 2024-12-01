Another good victory for Alnwick rugby

A huge 54-19 win at bottom side Selby maintained Alnwick RFC’s good run of form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The points elevated the blue and gold above Blaydon into tenth spot in Regional One North East.

Michael van Vuuren’s team are now zeroing in on the likes of Driffield, Ilkley, Percy Park and Cleckheaton who only lead them by between one and three points.

After a difficult start to the season, Alnwick are starting to find their feet and they take on fifth-placed Heath at Greensfield this weekend.