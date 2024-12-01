Another good victory for Alnwick rugby

By Jon Tait
Contributor
A huge 54-19 win at bottom side Selby maintained Alnwick RFC’s good run of form.

The points elevated the blue and gold above Blaydon into tenth spot in Regional One North East.

Michael van Vuuren’s team are now zeroing in on the likes of Driffield, Ilkley, Percy Park and Cleckheaton who only lead them by between one and three points.

After a difficult start to the season, Alnwick are starting to find their feet and they take on fifth-placed Heath at Greensfield this weekend.

