Another fabulous year for birds at Northumberland reserve

With people focusing on the return of better weather, staff at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley nature reserve have been collating the 2024 bird figures for the Druridge Bay site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the 1980s, volunteers have recorded the number of visiting birds every day to add to a very comprehensive list.

In 2024, a total of 155 different species of bird visited the reserve, compared to 167 in 2023, with species last year ranging from many that people may know such as rooks, song thrushes and blue tits to the lesser-known types such as velvet scoters and white-billed divers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, 79 different species were recorded during the first month of this year. Previous recordings ranged from 82 in January 2024, 81 in January 2023 to 77 in January 2022 - all of which are a big jump from just 59 recorded in January 2016.

Song Thrush at Hauxley.

The great news is that, despite tree sparrows being classified in the UK as Red under the Birds of Conservation Concern 5: the Red List for Birds (2021), all the Trust’s Druridge Bay reserves have one of the best populations of them in the north east, with Hauxley being one of the easiest places to see them - either around the reserve or fluttering onto the bird feeders in the trees next to the car park.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says: “Without the efforts of the Hauxley volunteers who record the bird sightings every day of the year and in all weathers, our knowledge would not be as vast as it is. But don’t take our word for it, come and see them for yourself.

“The appearance of so many birds and indeed mammals on the reserve reinforce the Trust’s constant message that wildlife is easily disturbed by both humans and dogs, and that dog owners must not allow their animals to run around unsupervised on this, or any other of our reserves.”