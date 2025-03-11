An anonymous man walking over 500 miles across the UK for charity has passed through Northumberland receiving a warm welcome from locals.

The 31-year-old, going by the alias ‘The Bandit’, set off from his home in Yorkshire to live stream his journey and rough sleeping on TikTok as a way to raise money for homelessness charity Shelter, as well as Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The walker wears a balaclava to protect his identity as he believes that ‘charity should have no face’.

Following a welcoming reception from Wooler residents yesterday evening, the walker has passed through Berwick and Bamburgh today (March 11) and is on his way to Seahouses.

'The Bandit' in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

He explained: “The aim was 500 miles but its looking like more now because I’m taking the scenic routes, I couldn’t pass through Bamburgh without going to see the castle. I also keep detouring to hit my targets of raising money, I've raised around £3000 so far.

“It has been hectic, I've slept in public toilets, on floors outside churches, everywhere possible. I’ve definitely had my trials and tribulations - I broke my little toe at one point.”

Describing his motivation, he said: “My friend’s son was the catalyst for the whole walk, he had open heart surgery at 8 weeks old at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and they saved his life.

"I added homelessness into it as I spent time homeless as a teenager, and I know many people who are struggling right now and are on the brink. The system is failing everyone and it’s tiring to watch. Live streaming the walk was a perfect way to show people the struggles.”

‘The Bandit’ gives credit to the local communities who have supported him along the way: “I was feeling a bit cynical before I set off, I was starting to think that everyone is just out for themselves and no one cares about others but I've realised now it’s not the case because I've actually had a massive support group of people I've never met.

“I can't give credit to just one person, there has been so many who have pulled together in this whole journey. It feels like it’s pulling the community together all over the place.”

‘The Bandit’ aims to raise £10,000 for each charity, and donations can be made here.