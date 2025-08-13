This year’s Craster RNLI Fete has raised over £7.5k towards the important work the RNLI do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday August 9, the annual fete was opened by Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland Lucia Bridgman at 2pm, who was was then presented with a salmon by one of the Craster RNLI volunteers’ four year old son.

Marshalls scaffolding had generously donated a stage for the band 'The Newtones' and the sound of soul music played to hundreds of people who attended the harbour day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights included the lifeboat demo, axe throwing, dog show, crab sandwiches and the hugely successful raffle.

Craster RNLI Fete 2025.

As the fete closed a presentation took place and Beryl Ainslie received a medal for 50 years of fundraising for Craster RNLI alongside Hilary Punton for 40 years.

The grand total raised for was £7583,24. Lifeboat press officer, Andrew Cowen said: “Craster RNLI would like to thank everyone who attended, the businesses who donated to support the event, the lifeboat volunteers and their families.”