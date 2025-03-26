Residents of an Annitsford care home are enjoying a virtual five-day cruise as staff bring the world to them.

As holidays abroad are no longer possible for the 71 men and women who live at Heatherfield Care Home, staff decided to bring a holiday experience to the care home.

Throughout this week, from Monday, March 24 to Friday, March 28 – they are ‘visiting’ five different countries and celebrating each one’s culture, costume and cuisine.

In the run up to the ‘cruise’ staff and residents painted portholes and sourced everything from flags to flamenco dresses before casting off on Monday to their first port of call, France.

Not only were staff in French-inspired costumes, but French music was played throughout the day, which ended with a cheese and wine tasting for residents.

On Tuesday, HMS Heatherfield ‘docked’ in Spain with sangria and tapas, before heading to Morocco on Wednesday, for tagines and the chance to learn how to make traditional Moroccan bead jewellery. Italy is Thursday’s port of call before they make their way to Greece on the final day.

The holiday will draw to a close with a formal captain’s dinner, with staff and residents putting on their very best evening clothes for an night of fine dining.

Manager, Fiona Payne said: “It really has felt as though we’re all on holiday this week and we’ve even had some sunshine as well. The staff have been brilliant; creating costumes and remembering to say hello to everyone in the language of whichever country we’re visiting.

“There really has been a wonderful holiday atmosphere and of course the main thing is how much the residents have all enjoyed it.”

Dorothy Young, aged 82, said: “I have never been on a cruise before so this is my first time and I am loving it. “The staff have worked hard and it really shows. From the music and food to the staff fancy dress, this has given me a lovely experience.”

Heatherfield – which is owned by Prestwick Care - provides general nursing and residential care and also has a special unit for young, physically disabled people.