Residents at a care home have been making a selection of Christmas gifts to go on sale for their first ever market.

Heatherfield care home at Annitsford is opening its doors to family, friends and the wider community for the Christmas market which will take place on November 22 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Visitors will be welcomed with warm mulled wine, tea or coffee and home made mince pies.

On sale will be items made entirely by the residents, including scented products such as potpourri and air fresheners, Christmas baubles and reindeer food.

Staff member, Joanne Stayman helps resident, John Atkinson make items for the Christmas market.

Attendees can also browse a variety of stalls from independent retailers and craftspeople, selling everything from scented wax melts to hand made jewellery, as well as a cake stall, raffle and tombola.

Resident, Angela Perry has been involved in making items for the care home’s stall, she said: “I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s nice to take time and trouble making something that someone else might be able to enjoy.”

Manager Fiona Payne who has overseen the preparations, said: “The residents have also helped make a considerable number of decorations so the home will look really Christmassy for our visitors.

“This is the first time the home has held a Christmas market so everyone is very excited and hoping for a good attendance to support our residents.”

All the money raised at the Heatherfield Christmas Market will help fund future activities for residents.

There are still some vacancies for stalls and interested vendors are asked to contact: [email protected]