The Animating Ashington cultural events grant scheme is offering funding for a new round of autumn and winter events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of £60k in grants is being offered to cultural and community organisations to support more diverse events in the Ashington area.

Organisations are being invited to apply for grant funding between £2k and £30k for the events, delivered and fully completed, between October 1, 2025 and January 4, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant funding must go towards the organisation of at least one event which will attract the public to enjoy cultural and engaging activities.

An Animating Ashington event. (David Lawson Studios)

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council said: “It's great news that we can carry on the positivity of Animating Ashington with cultural events in the town developed locally for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“I’m very proud that this project has allowed so many people to enjoy events and activities in Ashington to kick starting a growing confidence in the town alongside the Northumberland Line opening.”

Animating Ashington was launched as a new cultural project, delivered by one of the UK’s leading outdoor events and theatre spectacle companies Walk the Plank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Caroline Ball, County Councillor for Ashington Central said: “We have had so much excitement and fun over the last nine months through Animating Ashington and lots of local organisations have been involved.

“I'm excited to see the ideas organisations have and more partnership based events being delivered soon.”

The project is part of the £36m Regenerating Ashington Programme to grow, renew and invest in the town delivered by Northumberland County Council with support from Advance Northumberland.

Bev Ayre, creative producer of Walk the Plank said: “It's been a pleasure to deliver Animating Ashington working with all the local partners in the town delivering creative and cultural celebrations to boost the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From spectacular fireworks to large scale outdoor art events, parades and so much more we have shown the town can host and support incredible activities that people enjoy, building on the fantastic events the likes of the town council and other partners already deliver.”

The project is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and North East Combined Authority, with the North East Combined Authority as lead authority.

To apply, organisations should request an application form by emailing [email protected] by September 9.