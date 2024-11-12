Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Men’s suicide prevention charity, Andy’s Man Club is opening a peer-peer support group in Blyth serving men going through ‘storms in their lives’.

The new group will begin on the 2nd December, taking place every Monday following at the Central Family Hub on Wright Street.

The charity aims to eliminate the stigma around mental health, and provide a safe space for men over 18 who may be struggling to open up with their weekly support groups.

Andy’s Man Club area lead for the Northeast, Michael Chapplow explained: “It’s non-judgemental, confidential and is an open space to get things off your chest and then hopefully get the confidence to speak up outside of the group to family and friends.

Central Family Hub, the venue for Andy's Man Club's new group in Blyth,

“A lot of men struggle to express how they feel because the stigma is still there, there is a sense of embarrassment, or burden or weakness.

“Society has always taught men not to cry which shouldn't be the case but there are many misconceptions which teach men not to show their emotions.”

On his inspiration to join the team, Michael says: “I originally went out of curiosity because I was a mental health first aider at Durham council.”

“I’ve always struggled with social anxiety myself, so I went to find out a bit more about it and I realised it was helping me massively.

“Up until going to the club at 31 my anxiety had crippled me, so I started volunteering and in 2022 I landed a full-time role.

“Part of my motivation was to help other people, my intention was always about giving back, I never expected it to benefit me as much as it has in the past five years.”

On those who may feel nervous to attend the new group, he says: “I appreciate its not an easy door to walk through, potentially one of the most difficult things you will do but also one of the most rewarding.”

The group was founded in 2016 after the suicide of Andy Roberts, who gave no indication to his family of how he was feeling – as a result, his brother-in-law, Luke Ambler, and mother, Elaine Roberts, set up the club in hopes to help others who may be silently struggling.

Today Andy’s Man Club operates over 200 groups nationwide, for more information visit: https://andysmanclub.co.uk/