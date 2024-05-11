An Arctic adventure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cramlington councillor to head to the Arctic fundraising for charity

A Cramlington Councillor will take on the Artic to raise funds for the Marie Curie hospice in Newcastle.

At the age of 62, Pat Heard is no stranger to adventure, having already completed challenging treks across the globe in support of the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this upcoming Arctic expedition, Pat will be undertaking her sixth trek for Marie Curie, aiming to continue her remarkable fundraising efforts. Having previously conquered treks across The Rockies, Grand Canyon, Zion Canyon, five volcanoes in Costa Rica, Drakensberg mountains, and a jungle survival in Borneo, sleeping in a hammock and dealing with leeches and venomous snakes.

The Grand Canyon

Pat is now gearing up to face the extreme conditions of the Arctic.

Having already raised over £35,000 through her previous expeditions, Pat is continuing to add to this substantial sum, which is vital for supporting the essential services provided by Marie Curie, where the average cost of a day's care at the hospice stands at £9,100.

The Arctic challenge presents unique hurdles, including having to construct her own ice shelter, source her own food through ice fishing and braving temperatures plummeting as low as -30 degrees. She will also try her hand at alpine skiing and husky sledding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad