An Arctic adventure
A Cramlington Councillor will take on the Artic to raise funds for the Marie Curie hospice in Newcastle.
At the age of 62, Pat Heard is no stranger to adventure, having already completed challenging treks across the globe in support of the charity.
With this upcoming Arctic expedition, Pat will be undertaking her sixth trek for Marie Curie, aiming to continue her remarkable fundraising efforts. Having previously conquered treks across The Rockies, Grand Canyon, Zion Canyon, five volcanoes in Costa Rica, Drakensberg mountains, and a jungle survival in Borneo, sleeping in a hammock and dealing with leeches and venomous snakes.
Pat is now gearing up to face the extreme conditions of the Arctic.
Having already raised over £35,000 through her previous expeditions, Pat is continuing to add to this substantial sum, which is vital for supporting the essential services provided by Marie Curie, where the average cost of a day's care at the hospice stands at £9,100.
The Arctic challenge presents unique hurdles, including having to construct her own ice shelter, source her own food through ice fishing and braving temperatures plummeting as low as -30 degrees. She will also try her hand at alpine skiing and husky sledding.
If anyone would like to support Pat please donate via her Just Giving page - https://www.justgiving.com/page/pat-heard7 . Pat would be grateful if any businesses would sponsor her by donating specialist equipment required for the extreme cold conditions with any support received displayed on her social media platforms.